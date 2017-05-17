HYDERABAD - University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Tuesday demanded the federal government to allocate Rs400 million in the forthcoming budget for revamping its buildings and other infrastructure, which was built in 1960s.

Though the university was in a better financial position, but still it needed a special financial grant for reconstruction of its infrastructure on modern lines, he added. He was talking to directors of various centres and chairpersons of different departments while visiting the main campus. The vice chancellor said despite hurdles vigorous efforts were made to improve the varsity's affairs and functioning. Students, who in fact were owner of the university, should be facilitated in all possible means, he added.

Dr Burfat expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of SU campuses in Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Badin and advised their pro vice chancellors to take personal interest to settle the affairs.

Work on campuses in Tando Allahyar and Karachi was in progress, he said, adding that renovation of Elsa Kazi and Hyderabad campuses was also under way.

Regarding his recent visit to China, he said he had signed memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with Zhenjiang Normal University of China for carrying out joint research activities and faculty exchange programme. Under another MoU, the two varsities would jointly establish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Research centres at their campuses, he added. The vice chancellor also took a round of the Institute of Commerce, Institute of Business Administration, Institute of Mathematics & Computer Sciences and the Department of Zoology where students were taking examination of their respective fields.

SU Registrar Dr Muhammad Saleem Chandio also accompanied the vice chancellor during the visit.