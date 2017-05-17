KARACHI - Transporters’ strike entered 9th day on Tuesday, paralysing the goods supply to the metropolitan as well as upcountry.

The talks between the Sindh government and transporters have not yielded results so far. Goods transporters went on strike last Monday against a ban imposed by the Sindh High Court on the movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi at daytime. The strike was later joined by 14 other transport bodies.

Matloob Ahmed Abbasi, representative of the Pakistan United Transporters Panel, told The Nation that Senior Sindh Minister Nisar Khuhro along with Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Shah and two senators held a meeting with transporters at the New Truck Stand and tried to convince them to end the strike. He said the minister assured the transporters that the Sindh government will file an appeal in the superior court to get the issue resolved. He said that a transporters’ delegation also called on Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair at Governor’s House and apprised him of the problems facing the goods carriers, but no breakthrough was made.

Talking to the delegation, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair said that Karachi port operations were badly affected due to goods transporters’ strike, which was also leaving a negative impact on the national economy. He said that strike was not a solution to the problem. The problems could be solved through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Exporters Association, under the aegis of the All Pakistan Exporter Forum, has appealed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to intervene in the matter.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Jawad Bilwani, chief coordinator of the Exporters Forum, said that unavailability of transport and containers was affecting Rs56.7 billion exports and Rs157 billion imports and causing losses to the tune of Rs23.75 billion to the national economy.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamim Firpo said that the nine-day strike had left a disastrous impact on country’s exports and imports, as thousands of containers stuck at Karachi port were badly hampering the port operations.

He said that a number of export orders had been cancelled due to unavailability of containers and transport, resulting in huge losses to the national economy as well as exporters.

The exporters have appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the matter.

On the other hand, the Karachi Port Trust is running short of space due to strike of the goods transporters. As a result, cargo ships cannot berth at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and the Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT).

About 7,000 to 8,000 containers carry raw material, imported food and other items daily from the Karachi port to other regions. Due to the strike, around 70,000 containers are stuck at the ports.

However, retailers in various areas said the prices of almost all commodities have been static and markets are not facing any kind of shortage. They feared serious shortage in case the imported goods remain stuck at the port.

Imported pulses arrive at the port and are then transported to the mills located in Hyderabad and upcountry for processing. However, many of these mills are now closed, as they have run out of stocks.

So far, the wholesale prices of various essential commodities including pulses, flour, wheat and rice have remained unchanged.