MIRPURKHAS - One-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a water tank in Mir Sher Muhammad Khan Talpure village in the limits of Mehmoodabad police station on Monday.

According to reports, Farzad Hussain, son of Irshad Hussain Manganhar, fell down into the water tank and drowned.

Divers and boy’s neighbours fished his body out of the tank.

His body was brought to the emergency of Civil Hospital for legal formalities and was then handed over to his family.





Our Staff Reporter