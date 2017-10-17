KARACHI - The city on Monday experienced acute water shortage due to the suspension in electricity supply at two major water pumping stations of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB).

The spokesperson of KW&SB had intimated the citizens on Sunday that the water board was unable to supply water on Monday because of the announced power suspension at the Dhabeji and Gharo water pumping stations.

The spokesperson further said that K-Electric had requested the water board to suspend the water supply at these pumping stations due to maintenance work being carried out on 500KV’s power transmission line by National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

It is worth mentioning here that KE had requested the water board for suspension of water supply for 12 hours for three consecutive days, but the KW&SB managing director (MD) rejected the request and allowed only 12-hour power suspension for just one day.

On the other side, NTDC had last week requested the power utility and KWSB for a 12 hour shutdown in Dhabeji and Gharo so that maintenance work on NTDC’s 500 kV transmission line could be carried out. According to K-Electric’s Spokesperson, KW&SB was informed prior to this shutdown by the National Transmission Dispatch Centre (NTDC) and only after mutual consent between NTDC and KW&SB, the power shutdown was made possible. Shutdown on the 2 grids commenced on Monday 6am for approximately 12 hours and as soon as NTDC’s maintenance work concluded, power supply to the two grids was restored.