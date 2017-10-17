KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while taking serious notice of the kidnapping of a woman from village Lal Bah, Umerkot, has issued directives to the commissioner and DIG Mirpurkas to take steps for her recovery besides ensuring protection of her life.

The chief minister, taking another notice, directed the health department to dispatch nearby medical team to different villages of Jhudo, district Mirpurkhas where chickenpox has reportedly affected a number of children, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Murad, through chief secretary, also issued directives to all the commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officers of the district administrations to remain in close coordination with the people of their respective areas. “Our people are simple, poor and innocent; therefore, they must be looked after well, particularly in terms of their security and solution to their day-to-day problems,” he ordered. “The deputy commissioners must visit their cities, health facilities and schools so that their functioning could be ensured in public interest,” he directed.

He also issued similar instructions to police for maintaining law and order situation in their respective areas so that people could live a respectable and peaceful life. He also directed the minister for local government to instruct local bodies to keep their areas neat and clean.

Bheel community girl says she was not kidnapped

Correspondent adds from Mirpurkhas: Satellite Town police produced the Bheel community girl, Bhurki, 16, d/o Jamal Bheel, in the court of civil judge and judicial magistrate here on Monday for recording her statement under section 164.

Bhurki was kidnapped by unknown persons from Rano Bheel Colony while the FIR was lodged with Satellite Town police after 15 days on the complaint of her father Jamal Bheel. However, SHO Satellite Town Mohsin Qureshi, after hectic efforts, succeeded in recovering the girl from district Sanghar.

She was produced in the court of civil judge and judicial magistrate Mirpurkhas by police where her statement was recorded under section 164. The girl stated that she had gone of her own free will and she had not been abducted. She told the court that she would go with her parents. Later, on the orders of the court she was handed over to her parents.