KARACHI: The Karachi Biennale-2017 Exhibition will start here from October 21 and continue till November 5. The two-week long multi-faceted programme includes exhibitions of art by over 140 national and international artists, educational art activities for school and college students, panel discussions, screening, and tours for general visitors introducing them to the works on display.

A press conference about the exhibition will also be addressed by CEO Karachi Biennale Trust Nilofur Farrukh and others on October 18, at Karachi Press Club at 4pm, said a statement on Monday.