KARACHI: Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Samiuddin Siddiqi on Monday said that strict action would be taken against those employees absent for a longer period without intimation. He said this during a visit to different offices of the KDA at Civic Centre here, said a statement. The DG also directed the suspension of the Assistance Secretary of the Officers' Secretariat of Information Technology and issue warning letters to others. He directed the officials to come to their workplaces on-time and also insisted their sub-ordinates to strictly observe office timings. Secretary KDA Taufeeq Ahmed Soomro, Director Recovery Fazeel Bukhari, Chief Security Officer Rao Muhammad Tariq, Executive Engineer Civic Centre Zahid Hussain, Staff Officer Nadeem Zahid and others were also present.