KARACHI - Like elsewhere in the country, the 66th death anniversary of Shaheed-i-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan, was observed here on Monday. People from various walks of life paid homage to Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan for his immense services for Pakistan movement. Number of people visited his grave at Mazar-e-Quaid compound in Karachi, laid floral wreath and offered fateha. Born and hailing from Karnal‚ East Punjab‚ Khan Ali Khan was educated at the Aligarh Muslim University in India‚ and then the Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Well educated‚ he was a man who believed in Islamic democracy; who promoted parliamentarianism in India.

A barrister by profession like his leader Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan entered politics in 1923. He was first elected to the provincial legislature of the United Provinces (UP) and then to the central legislative assembly. After being invited by the Congress‚ he opted for the Muslim League led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who was determined to eradicate the injustices and ill- treatment meted out to the Indian Muslims by the British government.

After having joined the Muslim League, he soon became a close associate of Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, and assisted him in campaigning for the creation of a separate state for the Indian Muslims. By degrees, he won first the respect and then the admiration of the Muslim community for his share in the struggle for Pakistan. When Jinnah became the first governor general after independence in 1947, Liaquat Ali Khan was the obvious choice as a prime minister. In this post his achievements were outstanding. If Jinnah founded Pakistan, Khan lay down the main lines of policy: domestic and foreign that guided the country afterwards. Khan held the office of Prime Minister for four years - from 1947 until his assassination in 1951 in Rawalpindi. He was assassinated on 16 October 1951‚ during a public meeting of the Muslim League at Company Bagh (later named after him as Liaquat Bagh). After Jinnah's death, Liaquat Ali Khan was acclaimed as Quaid-i-Millat (leader of the country). On his death‚ he was given the title of "Shaheed-e-Millat"‚ or "Martyr of the Nation". He was buried at Mazar-e-Quaid compound in Karachi. However, the mystery surrounding his assassination remains unresolved till this date.