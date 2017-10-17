KARACHI - Investigators have failed to make a headway in the investigation of women stabbing case despite the arrest of infamous knifeman Muhammad Waseem from Mandi Bahauddin made possible due to collaboration between Sindh and Punjab police. Waseem, whom the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had arrested in the hope that he might be the same person targeting women in some parts of Karachi, denied his involvement in such attacks on Monday. Waseem, who is currently in the custody of Sahiwal police, is likely to be handed over to Lahore police before being handed over to Karachi police.

Waseem is also suspected to be involved in two similar attacks carried out in Lahore on October 11 within the limits of Chuhng police station.

This is the reason why Lahore police have requested Sahiwal police for his handover.

The two SSPs rank officers of Karachi police, including District Korangi SSP Captain (r) Haider Raza and District East Investigations SSP Zulfiqar Mahar rushed to Sahiwal to arrest and bring the suspect to Karachi.

Sources privy to the matter have revealed that Waseem has denied that he was involved in attacks on women in Karachi, saying he had never been to the city. The accused, while defending himself, further said that he had never been involved in similar incidents in other parts of the country as well, including the recent attacks carried out in Lahore.

As many as 13 women were stabbed by a knife-wielding man in various areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal in a span of just 10 days. The series of stabbing cases began on September 25 and the last incident was reported on October 5. Alarmed by frequent attacks, Karachi police announced Rs one million as reward for the arrest of the attacker. Waseem is allegedly involved in dozens of similar attacks in Chichawatni and Sahiwal during 2013 and 2014.

However, he was later released in 2016 due to the lack of evidence. His brother and a friend had also been taken into custody by Sahiwal police. The attacker’s modus operandi in Karachi has significant similarities with the assaults that were carried out in Punjab. The suspect usually wears a helmet and uses a sharp object like paper cutter, surgical blade or a knife to carry out attacks on women.

One of the police officers of Karachi police, who is currently in Sahiwal, revealed that the Sahiwal police was handing over the prime suspect to the Lahore police first and later the accused would be handed over to Karachi police.

It is worth mentioning here that it is yet to be decided by the Punjab police that whether he would be shifted to Lahore or Karachi first.

Bandits kill two in separate incidents

Bandits left two men dead in separate incidents here on Monday.

According to details, Saeed Yousaf, resident of Korangi, was standing near his residence when gunmen, riding a motorbike, tried to rob him. Police said that Saeed offered resistance, which resultantly infuriated the gunmen who shot him once and managed to flee. Rescuers shifted the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead. Police handed over to the body to family after autopsy while registered a case against unknown assailants. Similarly, a 35-year-old man, Tuqeer Haider, was shot dead by unknown men in Gulzar-e-Hijri on offering resistance.

Police said that the gunmen, riding a motorbike, intercepted him and snatched his cellphone and cash, but Tuqeer caught one of the gunmen. Resultantly one of the gunmen shot at him to free his accomplice. Tuqeer suffered severe injuries and died on way to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Doctors handed over the body too family after medico legal formalities.