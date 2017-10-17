KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) convener and Altaf Hussain's long-time ally Nadeem Nusrat has denied media reports that he has parted ways with party chief Altaf Hussain. According to Express Tribune’s website, Nusrat on Monday said he was currently undergoing treatment for cancer in the United States. He added that he had been unable to participate in party affairs for sometime because of his sickness. “I will become active in the party again after my treatment,” he said. A few weeks back, Nusrat along with other MQM-L leaders had held a press conference in London, where they refuted reports of rifts within the party. Earlier, it had been reported that Nusrat had parted ways with Hussain.

Daily Dawn’s website, quoting DawnNews sources, had said that a rift over financial matters had forced Nusrat to take the decision. And that he had moved to the United States with his family since then, the sources claimed.

The MQM founder has been in trouble since his diatribe against the armed forces in August last year, following which his party members had distanced themselves from him and gathered under the leadership of Farooq Sattar to form a separate faction. Once named by Hussain as one of his three possible successors, Nusrat's association with the MQM chief spans over three decades. Practically, Nusrat is the second-in-command to Hussain. In May 2013, Nadeem Nusrat was appointed deputy convener of the party's Rabitta Committee's London chapter. In March 2015, Hussain told a meeting of elected representatives and office-bearers of his party that they could choose Dr Farooq Sattar, Nadeem Nusrat or Mohammad Anwar as his replacement. After the falling out in 2016, Nusrat was made convener of the MQM-London faction of the party and empowered to reorganise and run the party's affairs.

Subsequently, he has played an active role within the party's London-based group as well as on social media to defend Hussain. He has been strongly critical of those party leaders who abandoned Hussain in the post August 22, 2016 scenario.

Monitoring Desk