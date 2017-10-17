MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers, workers and supporters warmly welcomed PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at toll plaza on Monday. Qureshi was on his way to Umerkot district by road as part of PTI’s mass contact campaign.

As he arrived at the toll plaza, PTI workers, supporters and office-bearers, led by District President Noor Muhammad Siaal, showered rose petals on him. Qureshi stepped out of his car and met with the party office-bearers and supporters.

He hoped that the country would witness a big change in near future as no corrupt person would be spared. Later, he left Mirpurkhas for Umerkot by road.