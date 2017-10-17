SUKKUR - To mark the International Rural Women's Day, the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organised a seminar paying tribute to rural women.

Speaking on the Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro of SRSO said that women always played the role of an invisible work force in rural societies, especially in the farming sector.

He said that SRSO, a government funded organization had taken a number of steps for the empowerment of women, particularly those living in the rural areas in northern Sindh. The SRSO, he further said has developed confidence and skills among the rural women communities as well as their involvement in social mobilization efforts at the grassroots level.

He further said that we assembled different communities from rural areas at one platform and provided them training as well financial support under the Community Investment Fund (CIF) so that they can resolve their problems.

According to CEO Kalhoro the social mobilization helps low-income communities belonging to rural areas who to make use of the economy in the production and marketing processes and compete effectively in markets.