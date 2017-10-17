Kandhkot :- Kashmore police claimed to have caught three criminals during snap checking in various areas of the city on Monday.

According to Kashmore police spokesman, Nadar Ali Channa, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Ali and his party nabbed two absconders who were wanted in connection with different heinous crimes, while SHO Dera Sarki and his colleagues picked up a criminal from Magsi stop.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Ahmed Brohi told The Nation that police had detained two absconders namely Habibullah Solangi and Rozi Solangi from inside Kashmore city while another criminal Zafraullah Jaffri was held in the limits of Dera Sarki police station.

The spokesman informed that one TT pistol, dozens of bullets and cartridges were also recovered from the possession of those taken into custody.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. It is worth mentioning here that police have sped up crackdown on anti-social elements that has resulted in peace in the district.