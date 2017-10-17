KHAIRPUR : A local court issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) of 12 cops on Monday.

According to details 2nd additional district and session judge Khairpur Qazi Abdur Rehman issued non-bailable warrants of inspectors, sub-inspectors and ASIs namely Rehmatullah Solangi, Gada Hussain Khaskheli, Rahim Bux Khaskheli, Atta Muhammad Kandhro, Mir Muhammad Bhutto, Gulam Asghar Khemtio, Allah Wadhayo Narejo, Gulzar Hussain Lashari, Rizwan Ahmed Narejo, Gulzar Hussain Lahsari, Ghulam Asghar Almani and others and directed Khairpur police to arrest them and produce them before the court handcuffed.

They were not appearing before the court nor attending the court in different cases, prompting the court to issue their NBWs.