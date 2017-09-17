KARACHI - Dr Aafia Siddiqui would complete the first seven years of her cruel 86-year jail term on September 23 and she already has completed 14 years of her illegal detention, but still justice is not being doled out to this oppressed woman, said Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui on Saturday.

In a statement, she said that the day of September 23, 2010 would always be remembered as a black day in the world history of law and justice, when a biased US court had handed 86-year imprisonment to Aafia for a crime which she had never committed and which was never proved before the court.

Fowzia said that the famed US research scholar Stephen Landman had commented on Aafia’s case that she was punished only because she was a Muslim.

She said even US lawyer and analyst Steven Downs, who had always written against Aafia was compelled to write: “I went to witness the sentencing of a daughter of a dead nation but I came out paying my highest tribute to mother of humanity – Dr Aafia Siddiqui.”

She said that former US Attorney General Ramsey Clarke, during his visit to Pakistan, had rejected Aafia’s sentence and said: Aafia is the victim of world politics.

She reminded that former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had promised to bring Aafia home within first 100 days of his government.

Dr Fowzia requested the government not to allow the violation of basic rights of a Pakistani citizen, a respected scientist and mother in a US prison and make all-out efforts for her early repatriation.