KARACHI - The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested the Director General (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) for availing two passport identities illegally.

According to FIA officials, the arrest was made after completion of an inquiry number 45/2017. The inquiry had started couples of months ago.

“The inquiry was initiated for obtaining second passport identity by the KDA DG Nasir Abbas, son of Alamdar Hussain, in 2015. Whereas, he had already acquired a passport identity in year 1995 with the title of government servant while the new passport carries status of business individual,” official statement added.

FIA officials further informed that an FIR number 320/2017 had also been registered against him in Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) while further investigation was underway.

It is worth mentioning here that different accountability authorities including National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti Corruption and others are already probing different cases against him over his alleged involvement in corruption, money laundering, illegal land allotment (China Cutting) and misappropriation of government funds.

A year ago, three officials of the KDA, including two directors and one Additional Director of KDA namely Abdul Qavi Khan, ex-Director KDA, Rashid Aqeel, Director Master Plan and Muhammad Nasir Sheikh, Additional Director KDA were arrested by the accountability body. The above said KDA officers were allegedly involved in illegal construction and sale/purchase of plots in KDA’s housing Scheme-36.

Sources added that a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) would grill Director General KDA Nasir Abbas over his alleged involvement in above-mentioned allegations.

The same team had also questioned other officials of KDA, who had been arrested earlier.

48 rounded up in

separate raids

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 48 suspects during separate targeted raids in different parts of the city.

According to details, Shah Latif Town police arrested two suspects Jamshed and Yasir and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession.

Khawaja Ajmer Nagri Police arrested a suspect Shehbaz and recovered a pistol and drug from his possession. Saeedabad Police arrested two suspects namely Faisal and Usman. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. Al-Falah police in a raid arrested three suspects, Imdad Ali, Isaarul Qasmi and Babar, while it also recovered weapons from their possession.

Surjani Town Police, during snap checking, nabbed two suspects Abdul Wahab and Nabeel and recovered weapons.

Similarly Docks police apprehended two suspects during separate raids the suspects were identified as Ayub Ahmed and Sikander. Police said that weapon and a huge Gutka were recovered from their possession. Like Baldia Town police raided a Gutka factory and arrested a suspect Younus besides recovering a cache of Gutka from the site.

Similarly, Pakistan Bazaar police recovered Gutka and its other material during a raid while also arrested a factory owner namely Ilyas.

Separately, Police and Rangers conducted a joint targeted search operation in Abdullah Goth, Shah Latif Town during which around two hundred houses were search while 22 suspects were arrested. Police said that illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of two suspects namely Gulraiz and Kashif. Similarly, Freer Police also conducted a search operation in Delhi Colony and apprehended 10 suspects for questioning.