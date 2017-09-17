MIRPURKHAS - District Organiser Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Mujibul Haq has alleged that biometric staff is harassing teachers and other staff, including female teachers, after closing main gates of schools. He made it clear that harassment of teachers, particularly female teachers, would not be tolerated. He urged the higher authorities to take immediate notice of the matter. He was talking to a delegation of school teachers here on Saturday.

He further alleged that biometric officials were especially targeting Urdu speaking teachers as part of a deep conspiracy.

He warned that MQM-P would resist these tactics of intimidation being employed against Urdu speaking teachers and staff.

At the same time, he stressed that biometric system should be transparent.