Kandhkot - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore Munwar Ali Mithyani chaired a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review security arrangements in view of the upcoming month of Muhramul Haram. SSP Kashmore Bashir Ahmed Brohi and 52 Wing Shahbaz Rangers Major Mohammad Saleem were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, religious scholars, assistant commissioners, deputy superintendent of police, station house officers, Mukhtiarkars, District Health Officer, CMOs, Wapda officials and other concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithyani said that all measures had been finalised for maintaining peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

He underscored the fact that maintaining law and order situation was the main priority of the government.

Major Mohammed Saleem told that Rangers personnel would also be deployed along with police across Kashmore district. He asked the scholars and other concerned people for cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in every way possible. On the occasion, Kashmore police chief said that it was the responsibility all to maintain law and order during majalis, gatherings as well as mourning processions.

“In order to face any untoward situation during Muharram days, more than 3,000 police personnel would be deployed across the district and police patrolling would also increase in the city,” he informed.

He also directed all DSPs and SHOs to monitor the gatherings and processions. He directed them to deploy shooters at rooftops.

The DC directed the Wapda officials not to carry out loadshedding during majalis and processions.

Six ‘outlaws’ held:

Meanwhile police detained six outlaws during snap checking and search operation in various areas of Kashmore on Saturday. Station House Officer Ghouspur Qamar Din claimed to have arrested a criminal Ali Nawaz from the limits of Raja Larro stop. Larro was wanted in several cases of crime.

Police also claimed to have nabbed another outlaw, Dadan, who was wanted in two cases registered at Gublo Police Station. Jamal Police also apprehended two offenders namely Jhangal Nindwani and Imam Bux Jaffri, whereas Mohammed Siddique Odho, SHO, said he had detained two gamblers, Mashoque Golo and Kifayat Ali red-handed.