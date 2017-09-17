SUKKUR - Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that Imran Khan was following double standards as he asked Nawaz Sharif to accept court verdict, while he himself committed contempt by not appearing before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Imran’s non-acceptance of orders of ECP is a big contempt,” the opposition leader remarked. The opposition leader said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) had no choice, but to accept Supreme Court’s decision in Panama leaks case.

He said that Imran blamed PML-N for defying court orders, but he (Imran) himself was doing the same. “If Imran doesn’t accept the decision, then how will the institutions function?”, emphasising that ECP is a state institution and should be respected.

He said Nawaz Sharif would severely criticise Benazir Bhutto in 90s, and that he had told him at that time that time would come when they both would be mounting on the same container at some point in time.

Khursheed said it was democratic right of the PTI and MQM-P to bring their own opposition leader and pointed out that there was no friend or enemy in politics.

He said that he did not have reservations over the building of ties between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

As for the procedure for the election of opposition leader, he said that opposition members will submit an application to the speaker giving strength of members supporting them.

He said for the first time FATA members were in the opposition, and they would have a role to play.

The opposition leader said name of new chairman of NAB had not been finalised as yet. To a question, he said that PPP favoured four-year term for the government.

He said he had held different ministries and divisions, but nobody could level allegations of corruption against him. However, he said people did not even spare the angels.

Answering a question Khursheed said that a number of development projects are being executed in Sukkur, including cancer hospital, sports complex and dual carriage way.