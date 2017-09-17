JACOBABAD - Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] chief, is the only leader who is trying to resolve outstanding problems of people of Sindh, said Raaz Khan Pathan, PTI leader, here on Saturday. He added that Imran was holding public gatherings in Sindh so that people of the province could be made aware about their fundamental rights. “PTI chief is going to address a massive public gathering in Hyderabad on 19th September,” Pathan said, and added that PTI wanted free education, free medical treatment and justice for people of Pakistan at their doorstep.

He along with other party workers distributed pamphlets among the people in which they were asked to participate in the public gathering scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on 19th.