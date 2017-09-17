KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the oppressed people of Sindh do not want just a change of faces, but a real change in system.

He was talking to a noted politician of Ghokti Sardar Shaheryar Ahmed Shar, who announced joining the PTI along with his friends and community members on Saturday.

Qureshi said the PTI would raise voice for the sufferings of people of Sindh, including of Ghotki and a big public gathering would be held at Ubauro on October 15, which would also be addressed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said the party was also holding a big rally in Hyderabad on September 19, for which the preparations were already in full swing. He asked PTI workers to play their due role in making the Hyderabad rally a historic event. Qureshi further said that winds of change had already started blowing in the province.

He said the people of Sindh were now looking towards the PTI as they were already fed up with the prevailing system based on injustice.

The PTI leader said that the party would struggle against cruel system, injustices, hunger, joblessness and poverty in Sindh, and would play its due role to make Sindh a truly prosperous and self-sufficient province in every respect.

He said the people of Sindh would be among the vanguards of the struggle for a New Pakistan.

On the occasion, PTI Sukkur Division President Sardar Papu Khan Chachar was also present.

Shaheryar Shar is a seasoned politician of Ghotki. He had fought elections in 2013 from PS-5 Ubauro as an independent candidate and had bagged 27605 votes.