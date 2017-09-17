KARACHI - Dow Medical College (DMC) organized a guest speaker session titled “Stress Management” at Lecturer Hall-2 of DMC where renowned clinical psychologist Farah Nasim was invited as guest speaker.

The aim of this seminar was to raise awareness about how stress can be managed in our daily life. Principal Dow Medical College Prof Kartar Dawani, senior faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Farah Nasim said that the first step in managing stress is recognizing it in your life. Everyone feels stress in a different way. Stress management refers to the wide spectrum of techniques and psychotherapies aimed at controlling a person's levels of stress, especially chronic stress, usually for the purpose of improving everyday functioning.

She further said there are many practical stress management techniques available, some for the use by health professionals and others for self-help. She said these techniques may help an individual reduce his or her level of stress, by sharing time with friends, family and other trustable person. She said this is very good stress management, and it provides positive feelings of control over one's life and promote general well-being.

She also said quick and easy ways to release the stress from your body is to take a few minutes to breathe deeply. Inhale deeply through your nose, then release the breath slowly through your mouth while you count down backwards from five to one.

She added spending time with family and friends can help you feel better and forget about your stress. Confiding in a friend may also help you work out your problems.

Later, Prof Kartar Dawani thanked the guest speaker and participants of the seminar. In the end, Dr Aysha presented certificate as a token of appreciation to Farah Nasim.