SHIKARPUR - Two motorcycle riders were crushed by a fast moving truck near Jaara Waah [water channel] on Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway, 15 kilometers from here on Saturday. According to police, Gul Hassan, around 50, son of Imam Bux and Qulub Ali, 55, son of Ali Bakhsh, both by caste Juneja, said to be close relatives, residents of Gharhi Syed village of Lakhi Ghulam Shah tehsil of Shikarpur, were going to Mirzapur, locality of same area, when they were hit by a fast moving truck. “Resultantly, both these persons were crushed while the truck driver managed to flee from the place,” police added.

Area police shifted pieces of the bodies to Lakhi Ghulam Shah tehsil headquarters hospital for necessary medical formalities and later handed these over to their heirs.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the truck driver was arrested till the filing of this news story.