KARACHI - A police inspector was abducted on Monday allegedly by plainclothes personnel in old city areas of Karachi

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nadeem Tanoli, who was posted to the Saeedabad police station, and lived in Police Headquarters, Garden, was reportedly picked by men in plainclothes from Nabi Bux area of old city.

Nabi Buksh SHO Chaudhry Saeed said that the CCTV footages showed that some people in plainclothes, along with a police mobile van, picked him up and took him away to an undisclosed location while motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

ASI taken into custody over scuffle

In another incident, another assistant sub- inspector (ASI) was taken into custody after he scuffled with the security guards of Dow University’s Ojha campus.

The police officer was identified as Sheikh Muzammil. Sacchal SHO Nasir Afridi said that ASI Muzammil had arrived at the Ojha campus along with a patient where a scuffle broke out between him and security guards over unknown reasons, adding that the police officer, while seeing the number of guards approaching him, pulled his pistol out and opened a single fire into an air to disperse them.

The ASI was posted with the rural Sindh SSP Shahjahan Khan and had arrived at the campus for the treatment of his family member when the incident occurred. SHO Afridi said that a case would be registered against the cop while further investigation was underway.

Fire AT residential building

Meanwhile, fire broke out at a residential building in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday. Fire broke out in one of the rooms located on the first floor of a residential building at Off Shamsher, Phase V Extension.

Reacting to information, firefighters immediately reached the site. However, they managed to put the blazes down after the hectic efforts of at least two hours.

DHA fire brigade spokesperson said that the firefighters reached the site on time and put it out.

The spokesperson further said that the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

“However, apparently it seems the fire had broken out due to short-circuiting,” he conjectured.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.