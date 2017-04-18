KHAIRPUR : Additional Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Usman Khalid announced the start of a four-day anti-polio campaign here at a basic health unit in Sagyoon on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid said that 461000 kids of under five years of age, across 76 union councils of the district, would be administered anti-polio drops.

District Health Officer Khairpur Dr Nisar Ahmed Phulpoto briefed the ADC about the anti polio drive in the district.

Meanwhile, the ADC also inaugurated the solar system at Sagyoon and health centers in a big ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, he said Sindh government was providing health facilities to poor masses at their doorstep.