MIRPURKHAS - Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas has failed to provide proper medical treatment facilities to the masses as evident by the fact that over 50 seats of doctors, including specialists, are lying vacate

This was stated by Member Rabita Committee Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali , in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said the hospital was being run on PPP’s agenda.

He added that on one hand, poor patients were deprived of free of cost medicines, on the other fees were being charged from them in the name of service charges.

He lamented that over 50 posts of doctors, including of specialists like gynae, surgical, cardiac, orthopedic, general physician and radiologist were lying vacant that was also cause of its failure to deliver health facilities to the masses.

He also held the civil surgeon, in-charge of the hospital, responsible for the mess, saying he was inefficient as he had been appointed on the orders of PPP MNA and was continuing in the office on his wishes. He alleged that the hospital’s budget and other funds were being misused and a retired doctor was placed in administration to collect the fee amounts and other illegal money matters of the hospital.

He further alleged that sub-standard meals were being provided to the indoor patients that were the cause of stomach diseases.

He demanded the Sindh chief minister, Sindh governor, health minister, chief justice Sindh High Court and other authorities to take immediate notice of the matter, ensure appointments of doctors on merit, provision of required medicines and other facilities to the patients, end to charging of illegal fees in the name of service charges, and stopping a retired doctor from playing a role in the administration.