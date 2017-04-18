Karachi - Pakistan Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) protest against the missing civic facilities in the city entered into 12th day on Monday with party chairman Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani running affairs from the protest camp.

The party is mulling to spread the protest from the current sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club to every nook and corner of the city, and has started an awareness campaign in this regard.

Addressing the party’s Karachi division meeting on Monday, Dr Sagheer Ahmed said that thousands of PSP activists had gathered on the call of Mustafa Kamal and Annes Qaimkhani in order to strive for resolving the issues of the city. He said that it was for the first time that the leadership of a party was itself present in open camps and on roads for the rights of people.

“The situation in the province is so worse that even the prime minister comes here to lash out at the provincial government over the heaps of garbage in the metropolis,” he regretted. Speaking about the strategy for the protest, he said the protestors would not create any problems for the people, saying party’s way of doing politics was quite different from that of other parties.

“It is the PSP and Mustafa Kamal who work for law and order and promotion of brotherhood among different segments of the society,” he said, adding that Kamal was the only one who worked for innocent activists who had gone missing. He said that now people of the city had to decide whether they wanted to change the situation or make comprise with the persistent issues.

“We have to convey message to the people that Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani are present in the camps outside the Karachi Press Club for their cause and need their support to press the government for resolving their issues,” he said.