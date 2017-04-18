Karach - Pakistan People’s Party senior labour leader Abdul Latif Mughal passed away on Monday at the age of 58.

His funeral prayers would be offered on Tuesday after Zohar prayers at Gardan East.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Senator Saeed Ghani and several other PPP leaders have expressed their grief over the demise of the PPP leader. Mughal was suffering from thyroid cancer and had also gone aboard for the treatment.

On Monday morning, he was taken to a local hospital but could not survive. He was survived by a wife, two sons and five daughters.

He was born in 1959 and remained Member Karachi Divisional Executive Committee from 1987 to 1995, nominated by Benazir Bhutto.

He worked as Political Secretary to President PPP Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah from 1987 to 1994 and contested local government elections for general councilor’s seat from Pak Colony in 1987.

He remained General Secretary Peoples Workers’ Union KESC from 1988 till this date, nominated by Benazir Bhutto.

He also held responsibilities as Deputy Information Secretary from 2008 to 2010 and then Information Secretary and actively participated in MRD Movement.

He was arrested in fake murder case during Zia’regime (1979 and 1987) during struggle against the marshal law.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid him glowing tributes for his services to the party and his democratic struggle.

Senior PPP leader and former President of Peoples Workers Union (CBA) of K-Electric Lateef Mughal was also a senior member of Media Cell at Bilawal House till his death.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said that death of Lateef Mughal was a not only a great loss to our party, but the civil society as well because he worked closely with three generations of PPP leadership with commitment, loyalty and hard work.

Bilawal eulogized his life-long affiliation with the party as he underwent imprisonments and torture, but stood steadfastly with the party and its struggle for restoration and strengthening of democracy.

He said that Lateef Mughal will never be forgotten by party’s leadership and workers for decades and the vacuum created by his untimely death could hardly be filled.