KHAIRPUR : Two youth committed suicide in separate incidents near here on Monday. According to details, a youth, Ghulam Muhammad Shar, shot himself dead with a pistol in his house in village Izat Khan Shar in the jurisdiction of Faiz Gunj police station.

The cause of suicide is stated to be some petty issue.

Mean while another youth Mujeebur Rahman Katper committed suicide by drinking pesticide at village Jiskani.

He was brought to Kotdiji hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The cause of suicide is stated to be poverty.