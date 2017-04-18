KARACHI - Senior Commercial Officer of United States Consulate in Karachi, Stephen P Knode along with a delegation called on Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Naheed Memon at SBI's Office here on Monday. Talking to the delegation, Naheed Memon lauded the steps regarding shifting of the Commercial Service Office of the US Consulate from Islamabad to Karachi and said that Karachi was business hub of the country, and had majority of financial activities. “Shifting of Commercial Service Office of the US Consulate to Karachi will help the traders, industrialists and investors to easily access the Commercial Office,” she noted. They also discussed holding of international business opportunity conference in Karachi with the cooperation of United States. The SBI chief also informed the delegation about availability of investment opportunities in technology and equipment sectors in projects related to the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). She also briefed them about the availability of opportunities for investors in expansion of urban market and urban market products. Fruitful investment opportunities are available in food, pharmaceutical, technology, transports and many other sectors, she added.