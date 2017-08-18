KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Thursday hailed Mohajir community for cutting ties with Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM).

He said that MQM chief Altaf Hussain directed his followers to observe “Black Day” on the 70th independence day of Pakistan but the people of Karachi paid no attention to it and marked the Independence Day with great zeal.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a press conference at PSP headquarters Pakistan House. PSP other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Lambasting MQM Chief Altaf Hussain, he said it is an honour for me that “I belong to Urdu-Speaking community and I am proud of it. Whereas I supported MQM and its chief for about 30 years but after knowing about Altaf nefarious agenda, I and Mohajir community no longer support this party.”

He said that during last 30 years Mohajir Community voted for MQM nine times and also supported its welfare organisation by donating animals hides and paying Zakat but now the time is change and Mohajir community members does not blindly follow the orders of Altaf Hussain.

Kamal further said that for long it was considered that Altaf Hussain was the voice of Mohajir community and whatever Altaf said was believed to be the voice of Mohajirs. But now the community no longer wants to be affiliated with Altaf, said PSP Chairman adding that people has seen the real face of Altaf Hussain and this image is completely different from the beliefs of Mohajir community.

Talking about the video clip gone viral on social media in which Pakistani flags were burnt, Kamal narrated that MQM chief Altaf Hussain directed its followers to observe “Black Day” on Independence Day of Pakistan but Mohajir community paid no attention to it, instead marked the Independence day with great zeal and fervor.

He further added that it was a planned and MQM London based leadership provided the Indian TV channels with videos and photographs of the burning Pakistani flag. This entire episode is nothing other than promoting propaganda against the country.

On the occasion, Kamal once again reiterated his demand and calling establishment of the country, he said that you should give amenity to the people of Karachi as you gave to the people of Balochistan.

Further lambasting MQM-Pakistan, Kamal said that MQM Pakistan chapter were completely providing assistance to MQM chief Altaf Hussain. Mayor Karachi is collecting money and sending it to London. MQM-P is for sale now and it is group of dishonest people running after their lucrative interests remarked PSP chairman. He further alleged that MQM-P supporters were also involved in the incident of burning Pakistani flags.

On the other hand, MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Farooq Sattar responding to PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal press conference denied that allegations levelled by PSP Kamal.

Addressing a press conference at MQM-P temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad Karachi along with the other member of party coordination committee, Sattar dismissed PSP‘s Kamal notion that the men burring flags were the member of Mohajir Community.

He said that few people were incited to commit this deed but MQM-P has nothing to do with this and our patriotism has not been affected by anyone else. He said those brunt Pakistani flags in the video affiliated with MQM-London and committed this deed to make their leaders happy.

Mohajir community not only condemned this ideology but also reject all the direction being given by the London based leadership, he added.

Sattar was of the view that by celebrating Pakistan’s 70th anniversary, Mohajir community had shown that those who sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan are still loyal to their country. “Mohajir community has proven that nothing can beat their patriotism,” Sattar claimed.

MQM-P leader further said that party leadership stand with all the ethnicities of county like Punjabis, Sindhis, Pashtun, Balochis, Hazaras and Gilgitis. And we are sure that the other ethnicities also stand with us.

Sattar said that MQM-P leaders and workers celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at every MQM-P offices and across the country. He said that those who burned National flag on Aug 14 should reveal their identities instead of hiding behind masks.