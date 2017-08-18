KARACHI - Following the 70th celebrations of country’s history, a new stir in politics has come up with unification of political groups after PML-Q veteran leader’s visit and meetings aimed to unite on powerful platform against big wigs.

Panama issue and corruption practices led disqualify former PM Nawaz Sharif, while PPP during failures in delivery of services in Sindh different political sections expected to emerge a new political force or a new PPP against Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party.

Veteran political leaders of PPP and PML fractions have started chasing for alliance by playing their politics in Punjab and Sindh set up a new strategy in view of the situation ahead. Both parties in country ruled decades over, now trying to merge groups in PPP and PML to chases each other by all political strategies.

Former prime minister and PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain arrived in Karachi. Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Pir Pagara, including PML leader Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah also called on various leaders of PML factions following meetings with leaders, however, a strong alliance against Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh, they will consider the meetings with former President Pervez Musharraf, Mutahida Qaumi Movement and others too.

Pakistan People’s Party is definitely afraid of the situation but as well strategy for 2018 elections and current situation of Punjab, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with former PPP leader, Asif Ali Zardari will start a series of different public meetings. Focus on North and South Punjab, PPP will be promoted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while in Sindh Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari along with Faryal Talpur will play important role in politics in future said the party spokesman.

Meanwhile, various groups are being set up against ruling PPP in Sindh, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also making their influence. Several veteran political names have decided to make different arrangements of new platform for all fractions to emerge in party and unite against Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party.

These stalwarts Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi, Makhdoom Jamil-u-Zaman, Dr Zulfikar Mirza, Mir Nader Khan Magsi, Ayaz Latif Palejo and others.

Likewise, former Political Secretary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Naheed Abbasi and former Senator Safdar Abbasi during press meetings of their views that current political situation and the unrest among old workers of PPP have now divert to re-organize all genuine workers for a Bhutto’s real party.

According to Abbasi the genuine workers have been left alone and the stalwarts are mostly indistinct, were remain only with boasts and phantasm by the ruling PPP, so that the change is expected.

Similarly, number of leaders after Panama case will quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that result from Shikarpur Ghous Bux Khan Mahar with his companions, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi from Naushehroferoze, Malik Sikaner from Jamshoro and Sherazi from Thatta, Soomro from Jacobabad, Muzafar Hussain Shah and Arbab Rahim from Tharparkar and Umerkot are expected to unite for a big political platform sources claimed.

The political figures Mir Manzoor Panhwer and Mahar brothers from Ghotki and others expected to quit PPP and join a movement by a massive gathering after 14th August 2017.

In this connection, the political think tanks have started meetings to invite nationalists and civil society to mobilize the public against PPP before election 2018.