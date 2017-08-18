KHAIRPUR - Former Sindh chief minister Sayed Qaim Ali Shah has said the future of nation and country depends on educated youth and we have required more doctors, engineers, IT engineers, agriculture experts for development of country.

Addressing the a cheque-distribution ceremony among the poor students at Mehran Engineering College of Technology Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Khairpur on Thursday, Sayed Qaim Ali Shah said that following the vision of Shaheed ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto the PPP leaders were working for promotion of education. Various educational institutions were opened in Khairpur, he held.

Earlier, Sayed Qaim Ali Shah distributed the cheques among the ten poor deserving students.

Former Assistant to CM Imtaiz Malah, Lal Bux Mangi, Professor Dr Mir Akhtar Hussain Talpur, a large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PPP Sindh Vice president and MNA Sayeda Nafeesa Shah has called for ending hepatitis with full zeal.

Addressing a meeting of anti hepatitis program at Tando Musti, Nafeesa Shah urged the district health officer, DEO Khairpur, NGOs, social workers and others to take steps and provide awareness about cleanness of society and about the vaccination and protective measures for end of hepatitis disease in district.