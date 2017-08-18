KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Thursday extended protective bail granted to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in a case relating to alleged illegal allotment of state lands.

A division bench of SHC heard Sharjeel Inam Memon’s petition for granting bail in a NAB inquiry against him for alleged illegal allotment of government lands. The court extended the interim bail till September 29. A NAB prosecutor told the court that inquiry against the minister had been completed and it was forwarded to chairman NAB for approval to file reference against him.

Memon, a former provincial information minister, had obtained protective bail in connection with an inquiry initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).