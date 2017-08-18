KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Thursday extended protective bail granted to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in a case relating to alleged illegal allotment of state lands.
A division bench of SHC heard Sharjeel Inam Memon’s petition for granting bail in a NAB inquiry against him for alleged illegal allotment of government lands. The court extended the interim bail till September 29. A NAB prosecutor told the court that inquiry against the minister had been completed and it was forwarded to chairman NAB for approval to file reference against him.
Memon, a former provincial information minister, had obtained protective bail in connection with an inquiry initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Aug-2017 here.