KARACHI - Eight medals including three gold secured by Special Security Unit’s Commandos in the 3-day Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship held at PNS Bahadur, Karachi.

A large number of professional and renowned shooters from all over the country including Army, Navy, Air-Force, Rangers, ASF participated in the shooting competition.

Commandant SSU Maqsood Ahmed talking to Commandos who won the medals extended his heartiest congratulations for their successful participation in the Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Competition.

The commandant emphasised the need for acquiring high quality skills, techniques and vast stamina which always play effective role to crackdown the activities of terrorists and hardened criminals. Maqsood said the SSU is paying maximum attention to ensure modern policing training and improve the professional capabilities of SSU Commandos. The SSU teams participated in the Big Bore Pistol Precision Fire Men and Women while Big Bore Pistol Men Rapid Fire competition.

in which Commando Abdul Shakoorw on 01 Gold, 01 Silver and 01 Brownze Medal; Commando Arsalan won 01 Gold and 01 Brownze Medal, Commando Abdullah won 01 Gold and 01 Brownze Medal and Commando Amir won 01 Brownze Medal.