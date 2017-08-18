HYDERABAD - The Sindh government has pledged its all-out support to Sindh University administration to improve high education indicators across the province and assured of evacuating the varsity land from the encroachers by launching a massive operation against them.

The Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Information Technology Dr Sikander Shoro said that no encroachments will ever be tolerated on Sindh University land adding the efforts will be made to help SU officers, faculty and employees dispose of their cases registered against them by the land grabbers.

He was addressing at a memento shields distribution ceremony held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro which concluded late Wednesday night.

Organized by the Sindh University Officers’ Welfare Association (SUOWA), the ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat whereas the Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Information Technology Dr Sikander Shoro graced the occasion with his presence as guest of honor.

Dr Shoro called for the restoration of son quota through adoption of the required legislative measures at the University of Sindh and said that the sons of those employees led their entire lives serving the university, must be given jobs as per their qualification and merit.

He said that he knew the false and fabricated cases had been registered against the officers, teachers and employees and those nominated in the case were undergoing hearings of the court.

The Government of Sindh will help them get rid of the fake cases and the encroachments on varsity land will be vacated provided that the university administration points it out, he said and added that he wanted to see the University of Sindh on top position in higher education commission (HEC) ranking.

Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on the occasion announced that he would resolve all the genuine issues and redress the grievances of officers who he said were the backbone of the university.

The Charter of Demand (CoD) submitted by the officers association is in the process of phase-wise implementation. For the restoration of son quota, the matter will be placed before the Syndicate, he assured the officers.

He said that the issue of grant of leave encashment to the officers on the completion of their 5 years service instead of 10 years would also be contemplated in the upcoming meeting of the Syndicate for further consideration.

The President SUOWA Ghulam Nabi Kaka urged upon the university administration to implement CoD in order to solve all the issues pertaining to officers of the university including promotions, grant of time scale, leave encashment and the right of representation in the varsity Syndicate.

The prosperity of officers is actually the prosperity of university, the rectified seniority lists of officers should also be issued as per promise of the vice chancellor, he said.

The General Secretary of the association Engr. Sajjad Hussain Shah assured the competent authority of the fullest support of SU officers, however he resented red tap attitude of some administrative officers; requesting the vice chancellor to direct those officers to expedite immediate disposal of all pending works.

The genuine issues of officers must be resolved timely so as to end restlessness among them, he said and demanded that the leave encashment may be granted to the officers on the completion of 5-year service at the university as per precedent at Mehran and other universities in Sindh.

Among others, the representatives of officers’ associations of Karachi University, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and pro vice chancellors of additional campuses, deans of various faculties, faculty and officers participated in the ceremony.

The annual ceremony was followed by a post dinner grand musical show.

Folk comedian Qadir Bux Mithu entertained the audience by his enthralling performance. While the singers Farzana Bahar, Sikander Shafi Faqeer,

Jani Kaka and Nabi Bux Narejo also enthralled the audience.