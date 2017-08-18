KARACHI - Militants gunned down a volunteer and injured another during an attack at Northern Bypass within the limits of SITE Superhighway police station.

According to the details, two policemen of Pakistan Qaumi Razakar (PQR) were riding on a motorbike when at least four gunmen ridding on two motorbikes opened fire on cops and managed to flee.

Wounded police volunteers were taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced the death of one identified as Jamshaid Bashir 45, while wounded 40 years of Gulzar admitted with critical wounds.

SHO Anar Khan said that both cops were deployed at Northern Bypass for last three months and the way to home after completing their job when incident occurred. He said that the militant group Ansar Al Shariya took the responsibility of the attack leaving the leaflets at the crime scene.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 15 policemen have so far been killed in the current year while recently emerging militant group Ansar Al Shariya took the responsibility of three consecutive attacks. Police forensic division examine the empty shells of the bullets found from the crime scene revealed that the same weapons have been used in the attack on police office at Azizabad and also used in the killing of security guard in Shah Faisal area.

Meanwhile, Shah Latif police found a mutilated body of a young man from the bushes in the locality. Police said that the unknown assailants abducted the man and stabbed him to death while also poured the acid on his face to hide his identity. Police shifted the body to morgue for identification after autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Police registered the case while suspect personal enmity was motive behind the killing.

BOY’S BODY FOUND

Itahad Town police found body of eight years old body went missing from Wednesday. Police said that unknown assailants abducted the child and thrown his tortured body at an empty plot in Muhammad Khan Colony.

Police said that the child had come to visit his grandparent home and went out to buy sweets when unknown culprits abducted him and later killed him. He said that the accused persons were tortured the child and slaughter him. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while registered the case against unknown culprits.

Police suspects that the personal enmity could be the motive behind the killing.