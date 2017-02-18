SUKKUR: Deputy Commissioner Dr Waheed Asghar Bhatti has said that negligence will not be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunisation campaign.

He was chairing a meeting on Friday on arrangements for the anti-polio campaign in the district. The health and other concerned officials attended the meeting. The three-day anti-polio campaign will start from Feb 27.

The deputy commissioner said that eradication of polio was a big challenge, therefore, “we have to strive for its eradication.” He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign. “We have to ensure immunisation of each and every child below five years of age,” he stressed.

The deputy commissioner stressed the need to take effective measures for immunisation campaign all over the district. On the occasion, Sukkur DHO Agha Samiullah briefed the meeting about the arrangements and targets of the campaign. The anti-polio staff would remain present at the fixed and transit points of the district, he maintained. He directed the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Yousf Shaikh and other concerned official were also present in the meeting.