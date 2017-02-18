KARACHI : The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA - Sindh), in close coordination with the administration of Karachi, has embarked upon a programme to establish 25 rescue centres across the metropolis.

Officials sharing details of the programme here on Friday cited it to be an integral part of Sindh-wide Emergency Rescue Service 1122. The Karachi based arrangement, they said, will be particularly focused on providing rescue services in face of natural calamities as well in situations emerging due to fire outbreaks.Meanwhile, Commissioner of Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting to review the scheme and urged officials to ensure close coordination so as to ensure timely and efficient services to the people in need.