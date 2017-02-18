Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting today in which he directed Auqaf department to provide him with a security plan of all shrines as well as public places.

He issued directives to relevant authorities to make security measures more stringent in shrines across Sindh and arrest those involved in the blast that rocked Sehwan Sharif a couple of days ago.

IG Sindh was briefing the Chief Minister on the progress with regard to the investigation into the bomb blast which had killed more than 80 people and injured scores of others on Thursday.

Police officials in Sehwan said the blast took place inside the shrine with the Assistant Superintendent of Police Rashid stating it was a suicide bombing

The attack comes as the Pakistani Taliban and rival Islamist militant groups carry out their threats of a new offensive. The violence has shattered a period of improving security, underscoring how militants still undermine stability in the country.

The high death toll at the shrine makes it one of the worst attacks in Pakistan in recent years. In August last year, at least 74 people, mostly lawyers, were killed in a suicide bombing of a hospital in the southwestern city of Quetta.