KARACHI : Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that the role of non-government organisations (NGOs) working in social sector is very pivotal as they extend valuable services which help the masses to get basic amenities without hassle.

He stated this while talking to Tara Uzra Dawood, president of Dawood Global Foundation (DGF), here on Friday at Governor’s House. Governor Zubair highlighted the contribution of NGOs, specially in health and education sectors where residents of far-flung areas benefitted to a great extent. Their endeavours also resulted in development of infrastructure of various basic amenities in remote areas also, he added.