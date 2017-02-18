HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh Police Inspector General A D Khowaja and Counter-Terrorism Department chief Additional IG Sanaullah Abbassi to personally investigate Thursday’s suicide bombing at a Sehwan shrine and submit recommendations to him on security of the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The chief minister chaired a meeting of the officials in Sehwan last night after visiting the taluka hospital in Sehwan where he enquired after the people who were injured in the terrorist attack at the shrine.

"An indiscriminate operation should be launched against terrorist elements in the province," the chief minister said.

Later, talking to the media the Sindh Police IG said that security for Friday prayers and shrines in the province had been beefed up. He directed the police officials to provide security to all mosques, imambargah and shrines. The police were asked to ensure strict checking, patrol and picketing, mainly during Friday prayers.

In a related development, at least 23 people injured in the blast at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro and Hyderabad. The Additional Medical Superintendent informed here on Friday that 15 injured were brought to Hyderabad and eight to Jamshoro.

Among the injured, eight were discharged after medical treatment, while 15 others were still under treatment. The official said the condition of all those admitted was stable. According to him, one dead body was also brought to the hospital.