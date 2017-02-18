KARACHI - The NAB Karachi on Friday arrested former TMO and two fake contractors of Town Committee Manjhad, District Jamshoro who were nominated accused and wanted in investigation being conducted into allegations of misappropriation of funds of the said Town Committee.

Accused Aijaz Ali Khaskheli, former Town Officer of the Town Committee, Manjhand, and fake contractors Aftab Ali Khaskheli and Zulfikar Ali Khaskheli, are allegedly involved in misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs120 million, out of the budget allocated for the Town Committee of Taluka Manjhand between 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Accused Aijaz Ali Khaskheli misused his authority by planting his two brothers named above as fake contractors. All three of them, in connivance with other accused, misappropriated funds by awarding various works to dummy contractors for carrying out various works (both municipal and development works). They by-passed the tendering process and made illegal payments in lieu of the work, which was never carried out.

The arrested accused will be produced before an accountability court at Hyderabad for physical remand. During preliminary interrogation, they confessed to their offence.

In this case, NAB Karachi arrested four accused on 8 February 2017 -- Muzaffar Hussain Katpar, ex-administrator (BPS-17); Abid Wali Khoso, ex-Town Officer (BPS-17); Pervaiz Dawood Rahpoto, accountant (BPS-14) and Mirza Qurban Baig, accountant (BPS-14), who are on physical remand at NAB Karachi.