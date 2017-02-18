KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Friday visited the people who were injured in Thursday’s suicide bombing at a shrine in Sehwan and were now being treated at the Pakistan Navy Hospital, SHIFA.

He also attended funeral prayers for Captain Taha, who was martyred in Awaran blast. During the visit, the naval chief directed the medical staff of PNS SHIFA to provide best available medical services to those injured in the blast. While expressing his profound condolence and sincere sympathy on this tragic incident, the naval chief said that no cause could justify brutality of targeting innocent/defenceless civilians including women and children.

He pledged that in this hour of tragedy the officers, men and civilians of Pakistan Navy stand firmly with the nation, in particular with the aggrieved families. Later, he attended funeral prayers for Captain Taha and also met his father and relatives.

He paid tribute to his great sacrifice. Senior Naval and Pakistan Army officials and a large number of civil and military personnel attended the funeral.