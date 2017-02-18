KARACHI - Religious parties on Friday held demonstrations in response to the wave of coordinated terrorist attacks across the country. Speakers at the rallies strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and demanded implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to curb the menace of terrorism in Pakistan.

It’s worth mentioning here that more than 100 people, including media persons and policemen, were killed in the recent terror attacks in the capital cities of four provinces – Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar – and Sehwan Sharif.

According to details, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) observed a peaceful strike across the Sindh province while demonstrations were held outside the Jamia Masjid Noor-e-Iman in Nazimabad, Jamia Masjid Hussani in Malir, Jamia Masjid Hassan Mujtaba in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Jamia Masjid Jaffaria in New Karachi and other places.

Addressing the demonstrations, MWM leaders said that nine deadly attacks during the last five days put a big question mark on the performance of the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs). They said that rulers had been making tall claims for long, but failed to take any solid action against the banned outfits, which were operating freely across the country. Rulers themselves were the main hurdle in the way of action against terrorists, as they were providing shelter to these elements in line with their ideology of good and bad Taliban, they added.

They said that internationally recognised terrorist organisations had made Pakistan their next target and were using the platform of various banned outfits present in the country to achieve their nefarious agenda. Terming the situation alarming, they demanded that the government and security agencies initiate crackdown on the facilitators and those providing assistance to the ISIS. They also urged the rulers to take the religious parties on board the issues relating to terrorism and execute the verdicts of military courts.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) leaders, addressing the demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), demanded that the government launch operation in interior Sindh and Punjab province under the supervision of the paramilitary force, Rangers.

It is deplorable that terrorists targeted Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine, they said, adding that terrorists by carrying out such nefarious acts could not abolish the creed of humanity and peace. Expressing concerns over a lack of security at the shrines, they said that provincial rulers allocated budget for the Auqaf Department, but deputed only a few security personnel to safeguard the shrines.

Addressing a demonstration in Kharadar, Shia Ulema Council leaders condemned the bomb attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine and slammed the Sindh government for its failure to provide security to citizens. They demanded stern punishment for terrorists and strict implementation of death penalty against them.

Closing the shrines for the public is not the solution, as it should be considered a complete failure of the rulers, said SUC leaders. They demanded foolproof security of the shrines. They demanded that the government form an inquiry committee to probe the Sehwan attack.