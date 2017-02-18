KARACHI - As people from all walks of life mourned the unfortunate deaths consequent to blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the Sindh government on Friday beefed up security at all shrines and mosques across the province. Police sources said that special arrangements had been made to provide needed security cover to the worshippers joining Friday congregations in the metropolis as well as in other parts of the province.

Reiterating that authorities do not want to create any panic or scare, officials said necessary measures were being adopted, particularly in the sensitive areas. To a query, they dispelled the impression that public entry to shrines scattered around the province may have been stopped. "Needed measures are definitely being taken to protect precious human lives and also sanctity of these sacred sites," said the officials.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has announced three-day mourning and further activated all relevant healthcare facilities for the victims of Sehwan tragedy with special provision for easy availability of screened blood.

Dr Zahid Ansari, in reply to a query, said adequate stock of blood was readily available and special measures had also been adopted to arrange any additional blood through reputable blood banks functional in the private sector. "There is a mechanism under which blood bags could be urgently despatched to the centres attending the victims," he said.

Provincial health department sources said that presence of doctors, surgeons, nurses and other relevant staff had also been ensured to provide care to the victims. "Yes, we have also tried our level best to arrange all required medicines and other supplementary materials at facilities attending the victims," they said.

SUKKUR: Deputy Commissioner Dr Waheed Asghar Bhutti on Friday reviewed security arrangements at schools.

He reviewed the security arrangements and other necessary facilities, which were being extended to students and teachers at schools in the district. He said that keeping in view the present situation, security arrangements be further strengthened in consultation with notables and parents.

Director (Education) for Sukkur Region Zaib-un-Nisa Mangi, President of Private Schools Association Bashir Ahmed Channa and other officials were also present on the occasion.

MIRPURKHAS: Security has been beefed up throughout interior Sindh after Thursday’s suicide bombing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan.

In the Mirpurkhas district, law enforcement agencies intensified patrol on Friday. Police personnel were deployed at mosques and imambargahs to keep a strict watch on miscreants. Rangers personnel were deployed at the main squares of the city and entry and exit points to keep a strict watch on miscreants. Police checked the passenger hall, hotels and madrassahs on the city premises during the search for terror suspects. Most markets and bazaars of the city remained closed and traffic remained thin on the city roads a day after the bombing.

SHIKARPUR: The businessmen and notables of the district strongly condemned the Sehwan suicide bombing. Most markets and businesses remained closed to express solidarity with the victims of the Sehwan massacre. They said the incident was the result of a security lapse. Security has been tightened around mosques, imambargahs and other sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident. Besides, the residents of Khanpur blocked the Indus Highway and recorded their protest against the bomb blast at Sehwan Sharif.

Newly posted Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddique said that district police had started a combing operation against terrorists and their facilitators.

