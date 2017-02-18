KARACHI - The Leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday expressed deep concern over the sudden rise in terrorist activities across Pakistan and strongly condemned the deadly suicide attack at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan that left more than 70 people dead and about 300 injured.

In a statement issued here, Businessmen Group Chairman and former president of KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo and office-bearers fully endorsed army chief’s resolve to immediately seek revenge for every innocent person killed by terrorists. They urged stern action against the anti-state elements who were sabotaging peace and stability in Pakistan. They sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to hundreds of people who were injured in the deadly blast.

They said the entire business and industrial community of Karachi was deeply saddened and they all stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their brothers and sisters in Sehwan and other parts of the country in this hour of grief. They urged the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict security measures at all public places, shrines, mosques, imambargahs and other sacred places of all religions in order to protect lives of innocent people and foil conspiracies against peace in Pakistan.

Also, Patron-in-Chief of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) S.M. Muneer, President Masood Naqi and other officer-bearers strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the devotees at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine and other incidents of terrorism in the country.

In a joint statement, the KATI leadership said, "Terrorist and anti-Pakistan elements want to derail Pakistan, which is achieving high economic growth rate and moving fast to prosperity. They should be dealt with an iron hand." They also offered their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for departed souls.

The statement said that the business community always stood by the government and the Pakistan Army in the war against anti-Pakistan forces. They called for more aggressive steps to wash every sign of terror from the country.

In a related development, court proceedings in Sindh, right from the city to the district and high courts, remained suspended on Friday due to a mourning call given by various bar associations. Proprietors of cinema halls cancelled shows scheduled for the day and expressed their heartfelt sympathy for the bereaved families of the victims.

The legal fraternity of Karachi stayed away from the proceedings of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and its subordinate courts in order to express their solidarity with the families of those who embraced martyrdom in the blast at Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine in Sehwan Sharif.

The SHCBA demanded that the provincial and federal governments pay adequate compensation to the bereaved families and provide free and better medical treatment to the injured.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), during a condolence meeting, expressed serious concerns over the new wave of terrorist attacks in the country and demanded that both federal and provincial governments provide sufficient security to the Sindh High Court and lower courts.

During the meeting, the lawyers' body condemned the suicide bombing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and demanded that the government compensate the families of the martyrs and those injured.

The SHCBA also urged the authorities concerned to provide sufficient and foolproof security to education institutions, mosques and shrines in the country so that lives of the public at large may be protected. They also demanded that the government nab the real culprits and bring them to justice.

President of Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Friday condemned the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan - Sindh and announced three days of mourning to express solidarity with the families of the victims. The Arts Council has also announced cancelling all events or programmes scheduled from February 16 to 18, said a statement on Friday. Ahmed said that new dates for the literary reference in memory of Aslam Azhar, Agha Nasir and Burhanuddin Hassan will be announced soon.

MIRPURKHAS: Lawyers boycotted court proceedings in protest against Thursday’s suicide attack at a shrine in Sehwan. On the call of the District Bar Association of Mirpurkhas, lawyers staged a protest demonstration, demanding that the government immediately arrest the culprits and punish them. They also offered fateha for the departed souls.

Besides, various religious and political organisations, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Tehreek, PPP, Shia Ulema Council, Jaffaria Alliance , Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fikah Jaffaria, Asgharya Students, Jaffaria Students and All Shian-e-Haider Karar condemned the suicide attack and staged protest rallies from Station Chowk to the press club. The protesters raised slogans against terrorists and demanded that the government immediately arrest those behind the attack and punish them.

Speaking to the protesters, Shia Ulema Council representative Suhail Abbas Sajdi said that Pakistan was suffering at the hands of terrorists because the government had failed to enforce the National Action Plan.

He said that rulers were supporting the terrorists. He said that innocent people were being killed across the country, but the government and its agencies had failed to prevent the terrorist attacks. Nazir Ahmed Lund Baloch, Maulana Iltimas Sabir, Dr Sakib Kazmi, Maulana Zia Haider Naqvi, Syed Hamza Naqvi, Syed Qambar Raza and Sharif Chandio also spoke to the protesters.

KHAIRPUR: The lawyers of all eight talukas of the district boycotted court proceedings in protest against Thursday’s carnage at the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Sharif. Separately, a condolence reference for the martyrs was held at Allama I I Qazi Hall of the Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur on Friday.

A large number of teachers, officials, employees and students attended the reference. Fateha was offered for the departed souls.

The participants of the reference demanded that the government take stringent security measures to protect the devotees at all shrines, mosques, imambargahs and others prominent places. The participants also prayed for security, integrity and peace of the country. They condemned the recent wave of terrorism across Pakistan. The participants stressed the need for forging unity for peace, harmony and stability in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Prof Dr Badaruddin Memon, Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari, Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Mashooq Ali Mahar, Syed Mehdi Shah Rashdi, Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto, Haji Faiz Muhammad Phulpoto, Aslam Ghumro, Qalandar Bakhsh Buzdar and a large number of teachers, officers and employees attended the reference. Meanwhile, a meeting of Sindhi Speakers Forum was held under the chairmanship of its chairman Ghaffar Mahar where fateha was offered for the departed souls. Mahar strongly condemned the blast and the alleged security lapse.

SUKKUR: People from different walks of life on Friday strongly condemned the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif. The Sukkur Private Schools Association strongly condemned the attack and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.

A condolence meeting in this regard was held on Friday and it was chaired by Association President Bashir Ahmed Channa. The participants in the meeting offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. They said that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude and courage to the bereaved families of all the victims to bear this irreparable loss. On the occasion, Director of Private School Association Shaheen Magnejo, Robina Kiyani, Shabana Khaskheli, Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Ibrahim Mahesar, Shahzad Raza and others were also present.

According to a press release, renowned lawyers Rizwana Memon Advocate and Advocate Talib Hussain Memon also condemned the Sehwan blast in strong words. They expressed their deep sorrow over the incident.

In another statement, President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran in Sukkur, Haji Javed Ahmed Memon offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He urged the government to take strong measures to eradicate terrorism.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/APP