KARACHI : Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, David Hale, here on Friday expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Addressing the participants of a session held to hand-over US made electric locomotives to Pakistan Railways, he said the tragic incident witnessed Thursday night reminded the entire world community to join hands against perpetrators of such crime. It is a reminder of a situation that demands unity, he said. Hale appreciated the growing relationship between Pakistan and the US based private sector with specific reference to infrastructure development.

Addressing a programme at Karachi Cantonment Station to handover 4,500 horsepower state of the art diesel locomotives, manufactured by US company General Electric and procured by Pakistan Railways, he expressed his pleasure to know that these would strengthen and modernise Pakistan's transportation infrastructure. "I am glad to hear that many of the 55 GE state of art diesel locomotives would support power plants in the country besides improving Pakistan Railways capacity to carry even more cargo to the industrial heartland," he said. The US Ambassador to Pakistan said delivery of these locomotives was also a good news for US private sector's engagement with Pakistan, enhancing ties between the two countries.