KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain Wasan said on Friday the attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine was carried out to stop people from following Sufism, but the government would not let it happen.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Civil Hospital of Karachi where he enquired after those injured in the Sehwan suicide bombing on Thursday, Wasan said that he had predicted earlier that 2017 would be an important year and would witness important decisions. “Changes can occur in different contexts in Pakistan during July, August and December of this year,” he said. He said that initially three provinces were targeted in the recent wave of terrorism and finally Sindh too came under an attack. “We have been fighting this war on terrorism for others before, but now the time has come that we should fight for our people and their safety,” he said.

The minister said that it was beyond understanding that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Nisar Ali Khan was not coming forward to explain the recent events. “It seems that either he is facilitating terrorists or afraid of speaking against them.

It is the time that he should come forward, take responsibility and brief the nation about the prevailing situation,” he said.