SUKKUR - Flu related diseases including cough, soar throat, pneumonia and chest infection have affected a large number of people, especially children as the ongoing cold spell persists.

Dr Saeed Ahmed Akhund, an ENT specialist at a Sukkur hospital talking to APP said on Tuesday that a large number of patients with flu related diseases were visiting the hospital every day.

He said that parents should ensure that children wear warm clothes. However, he said , proper care should be taken, particularly in case of children as sometimes over heating caused by excessive use of warm clothes also cause problems for minors.

MEGA DEVELOPMENT: A mega development strategy is being undertaken at the DHA Phase VIII here. An official said on Tuesday that the DHA Phase-VIII spread over an area of 4,151 acres constitute approximately 45% of entire DHA area and is the most well planned and modern phase of the Housing Authority.

He said that Phase-VIII is now under a mega development strategy, where various development works are progressing under the supervision of professional developers at a fast pace. The Administrator DHA on Tuesday visited DHA Phase-VIII Directorate and chaired a meeting in which the progress of the ongoing development works was reviewed and pragmatic decisions were taken to ensure completion of projects on sound engineering and technical basis.

The Project Director Phase-VIII said on the occasion that the infrastructure development works of all left over projects in Phase-VIII have almost been completed. Electricity infrastructure work with support of K-Electric is progressing well while SSGC is laying gas pipelines in various sectors speedily. The Administrator was briefed about E-tagging system being implemented with the combination of sophisticated surveillance and computer system at all major roads in Phase-VIII for enhanced security and also on the status of newly developed modern graveyard in Phase-VIII.

He directed that all projects should be completed expeditiously with proper engineering planning and foresight in a transparent manner.

The Administrator also directed that provision of basic amenities should be ensured in left over sectors of Phase-VIII before they are opened for construction. He later visited a street in a Phase-VIII sector to see the newly installed street lights and appreciated the quality and standard of work.

The Administrator also visited Defence Authority Creek Club in Phase-VIII to see the progress of ongoing refurbishment/renovation work of squash courts. He directed that revamping of squash courts be completed as per the international standards at the earliest.